Amendments 1 & 2: Lesser-known Florida ballot amendments focus on state reserves, farm tax breaks

While much of the attention surrounding Florida's November election has centered on Amendment 3, voters will also decide the fate of two other proposed constitutional amendments that could have significant impacts on the state's finances and agricultural industry.

Amendment 1 would make major changes to Florida's Budget Stabilization Fund (Read the full text), often referred to as the state's "rainy day" fund.

WATCH BELOW: Amendments 1 & 2: What to know about these lesser-known ballot measures

Amendments 1 & 2 on Florida ballot: Budget stabilization, ag tax exemption

The proposal would increase the maximum size of the fund from 10% to 25% of net general revenue collections. It would also require annual transfers of up to $750 million into the reserve fund and allow state lawmakers to use the money for certain critical needs.

Supporters say the amendment would strengthen Florida's financial position during natural disasters, economic downturns and other emergencies by ensuring the state maintains a larger reserve of available funds.

Opponents, however, argue that setting aside additional money in reserves could limit the state's ability to address immediate needs, including public services and infrastructure projects.

Voters will also weigh Amendment 2, which focuses on tax relief for Florida's agriculture sector. (Read the full text)

The measure would exempt agricultural equipment and certain farm-related property from property taxes. Supporters say the change would reduce costs for farmers, strengthen the agriculture industry and help preserve farming operations across the state.

Those opposed to the amendment contend the tax exemptions could reduce revenue collected by local governments. Critics argue that loss of tax income could affect funding for public services and other community programs that rely on property tax dollars.

Both amendments will appear on Florida's ballot this November, giving voters an opportunity to decide whether the proposed changes should be added to the state constitution.

Amendment 3 increases the homestead exemption, for all non-school taxes, to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, and adjusts for inflation thereafter. (Read the full text)

Check out our voter guide for more information on vote-by-mail and early voting locations.