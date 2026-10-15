How to find your polling place in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Before heading to the polls for Florida's 2026 general election, voters should confirm where they are assigned to vote.

Polling places can change between election cycles, and election officials recommend checking your polling location well before Election Day.

Voters in Palm Beach County, St. Lucie County, Martin County, Indian River County and Okeechobee County can visit their local supervisor of elections website to verify registration information, view their sample ballot and locate their assigned polling place.

How do I find my polling place?

Most county election offices offer online voter lookup tools that allow voters to:



Verify voter registration status

View a sample ballot

Find their precinct

Locate their Election Day polling site

Confirm district assignments

Can I vote at any polling place?

On Election Day, voters must generally cast a ballot at their assigned polling location.

During early voting, voters may use any authorized early voting location within their county.

What should I bring?

Voters should bring a valid photo ID with a signature.

Those who arrive without acceptable identification may be eligible to cast a provisional ballot.