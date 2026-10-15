Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now

Elections Local

Actions

How to confirm your vote was counted in Florida

Vote-by-mail debate raises fears of election disinformation
John Froschauer/AP
FILE - In this March 10, 2020, file photo wearing gloves, a King County Election worker collect ballots from a drop box in the Washington State primary in Seattle. Washington is a vote by mail state. A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds Democrats are now much more likely than Republicans to support their state conducting elections exclusively by mail, 47% to 29%. (AP Photo/John Froschauer, File)
Vote-by-mail debate raises fears of election disinformation
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters who cast a vote-by-mail ballot can typically track its status through their county supervisor of elections.

Tracking tools allow voters to see:

  • Whether a ballot request was received
  • When a ballot was mailed
  • Whether the ballot was returned
  • Whether the ballot was accepted

What if I voted a provisional ballot?

Voters who cast provisional ballots can contact their county elections office to determine whether the ballot was counted.

Election workers generally provide written instructions before voters leave the polling location.

Why should I check?

Ballot tracking can alert voters to issues such as missing signatures or other concerns that may require follow-up.

WPTV DMA Congressional District Map