How to confirm your vote was counted in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters who cast a vote-by-mail ballot can typically track its status through their county supervisor of elections.
Tracking tools allow voters to see:
- Whether a ballot request was received
- When a ballot was mailed
- Whether the ballot was returned
- Whether the ballot was accepted
What if I voted a provisional ballot?
Voters who cast provisional ballots can contact their county elections office to determine whether the ballot was counted.
Election workers generally provide written instructions before voters leave the polling location.
Why should I check?
Ballot tracking can alert voters to issues such as missing signatures or other concerns that may require follow-up.