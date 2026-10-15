How to confirm your vote was counted in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters who cast a vote-by-mail ballot can typically track its status through their county supervisor of elections.

Tracking tools allow voters to see:



Whether a ballot request was received

When a ballot was mailed

Whether the ballot was returned

Whether the ballot was accepted

What if I voted a provisional ballot?

Voters who cast provisional ballots can contact their county elections office to determine whether the ballot was counted.

Election workers generally provide written instructions before voters leave the polling location.

Why should I check?

Ballot tracking can alert voters to issues such as missing signatures or other concerns that may require follow-up.