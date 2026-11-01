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Florida voters weigh 3 amendments impacting homestead taxes, budget stabilization, agricultural industry

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WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters will decide three statewide amendments when they head to the polls on Tuesday, with a property tax proposal drawing the most attention.

Amendment 1 would boost Florida's budget stabilization fund from 10% to 25% and require annual transfers into the fund of up to $750 million.

Lawmakers would be allowed to use those reserves for certain critical state needs. Supporters say it strengthens the state's financial safety net, while critics argue the money is better spent addressing current needs.

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Florida voters weigh three amendments Tuesday impacting homestead taxes, budget stabilization and the agricultural industry

Another measure on the ballot, Amendment 2, would exempt agricultural equipment and other farm-related tangible personal property from property taxes. Supporters say it would help farmers and the agriculture industry. Opponents say it could reduce revenue for local services.

Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school district property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028. Supporters say it would provide relief for homeowners and limit government spending. Opponents warn it could reduce local revenue.

Election Resources
Florida Election 2026: Key deadlines, early voting locations What's on my ballot? Voter Guide 2026 Voter ID requirements: What you need to vote How to confirm your vote was counted How to find your polling place How to report voting problems Palm Beach County launches new voter app Amendments 1 & 2: What to know about these lesser-known ballot measures Florida voters weigh 3 amendments Palm Tran to offer free rides on Election Day Florida District 22: Askar, Dandiya clash over affordability What to know about Florida's U.S. Senate race District 23 candidates focus on affordability

All three amendments need 60% approval to pass.

Early voting ended Saturday in Martin and Okeechobee counties and wraps up Sunday in St. Lucie, Indian River and Palm Beach counties.

Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 3. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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