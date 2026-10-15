Florida voter ID requirements for the 2026 election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters are required to present identification when voting in person.
The identification must include a photo and signature.
Acceptable Forms of Identification
Examples include:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card
- U.S. passport
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Public assistance ID
What if I forget my ID?
Voters who do not present an approved ID may cast a provisional ballot.
Election officials will review that ballot after Election Day to determine eligibility.
What if my photo ID doesn't include a signature?
Voters may be asked to provide a secondary form of identification containing a signature.