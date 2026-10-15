Florida voter ID requirements for the 2026 election

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters are required to present identification when voting in person.

The identification must include a photo and signature.

Acceptable Forms of Identification

Examples include:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card

U.S. passport

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Public assistance ID

What if I forget my ID?

Voters who do not present an approved ID may cast a provisional ballot.

Election officials will review that ballot after Election Day to determine eligibility.

What if my photo ID doesn't include a signature?

Voters may be asked to provide a secondary form of identification containing a signature.