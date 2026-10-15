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Florida voter ID requirements for the 2026 election

Voter ID North Carolina
Chris Carlson/AP
A Super Tuesday voter walks past a sign requiring a photo ID at a polling location, March 5, 2024, in Mount Holly, N.C.
Voter ID North Carolina
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters are required to present identification when voting in person.

The identification must include a photo and signature.

Acceptable Forms of Identification

Examples include:

  • Florida driver's license
  • Florida identification card
  • U.S. passport
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement center ID
  • Public assistance ID

What if I forget my ID?

Voters who do not present an approved ID may cast a provisional ballot.

Election officials will review that ballot after Election Day to determine eligibility.

What if my photo ID doesn't include a signature?

Voters may be asked to provide a secondary form of identification containing a signature.

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