Palm Tran offering free rides to the polls on Election Day for Palm Beach County voters

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Getting to the polls on Election Day just became a lot easier.
Palm Tran said it is offering free rides on Tuesday, Nov. 3 on its Fixed Route, Palm Tran Connection, and Go Glades services.
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To receive a free ride, individuals will need to inform the bus operator, or reservationist, that they are going to or coming from a polling location, the public transit bus system said. Riders can also show their "I Voted" sticker to the bus operator.
On Tuesday Palm Tran services will run on the normal weekday schedule.
To plan a trip on Palm Tran, click here.
Election Resources
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