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How to report voting problems in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

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Nell Redmond/AP
Dawn Stephens, right, and Duane Taylor prepare ballots to be mailed at the Mecklenburg County Board of Elections in Charlotte, N.C., Sept. 5, 2024.
Voting
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters who encounter problems at a polling location should notify election officials immediately.

Many concerns can be resolved by speaking with polling-place staff.

>> SPECIAL SECTION: More election coverage, early voting locations

Common Problems

  • Registration issues
  • Poll worker questions
  • Long lines
  • Accessibility concerns
  • Equipment malfunctions
  • Provisional ballot questions

Who Should I Contact?

Voters can contact:

  • Poll workers
  • The polling-place clerk
  • Their county supervisor of elections
  • Florida's voter assistance hotline

When reporting a concern, voters should provide:

  • Polling location
  • Time of incident
  • Description of the issue
  • Information provided by election workers