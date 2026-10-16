How to report voting problems in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters who encounter problems at a polling location should notify election officials immediately.
Many concerns can be resolved by speaking with polling-place staff.
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Common Problems
- Registration issues
- Poll worker questions
- Long lines
- Accessibility concerns
- Equipment malfunctions
- Provisional ballot questions
Who Should I Contact?
Voters can contact:
- Poll workers
- The polling-place clerk
- Their county supervisor of elections
- Florida's voter assistance hotline
When reporting a concern, voters should provide:
- Polling location
- Time of incident
- Description of the issue
- Information provided by election workers