How to report voting problems in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Voters who encounter problems at a polling location should notify election officials immediately.

Many concerns can be resolved by speaking with polling-place staff.

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Common Problems

Registration issues

Poll worker questions

Long lines

Accessibility concerns

Equipment malfunctions

Provisional ballot questions

Who Should I Contact?

Voters can contact:



Poll workers

The polling-place clerk

Their county supervisor of elections

Florida's voter assistance hotline

When reporting a concern, voters should provide:

