Flooding forces polling location changes in Palm Beach, Indian River counties ahead of Election Day

Flooding from heavy rainfall has forced election officials to relocate polling places in Palm Beach and Indian River counties ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

In Palm Beach County, voters in two precincts will report to different locations on Election Day.

Precinct 6401 voters who normally cast ballots at Casa Rio Clubhouse have been reassigned to:

Riviera Beach Preparatory and Achievement Academy

7071 Garden Road

Riviera Beach, FL 33404

Precinct 7628 voters who normally vote at Ironhorse Country Club have been reassigned to:

North County Senior Center

5217 Northlake Blvd.

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33418

Election officials said affected voters will receive an email and/or text message about the change if the elections office has their contact information.

Signs will also be posted at the original polling places directing voters to their new locations.

Sebastian polling place relocated

Flooding is also affecting an Election Day polling site in Indian River County.

The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections announced that voters assigned to Precinct 7 will not vote at their normal location, Sebastian Church of God at 281 Delaware Ave. in Sebastian.

Instead, those voters are being directed to:

Sebastian Elks Lodge No. 2714

731 S. Fleming St.

Sebastian, FL 32958

The change was made because of flooding at Sebastian Church of God, according to the elections office.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Election officials are encouraging affected voters to go directly to their newly assigned polling locations.

The Indian River County Supervisor of Elections has also posted an official notice about the Sebastian change on its website.