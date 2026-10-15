What's on my ballot? Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Voter Guide 2026

Voters across South Florida and the Treasure Coast will cast ballots in statewide, congressional and local races during Florida's Nov. 3 general election.

The exact ballot varies depending on where a voter lives, but most WPTV viewers will see statewide races, congressional contests and local elections.

Statewide Races

Governor

Byron Donalds/Bryan Avila (R)

David Jolly/Gwen Graham (D)

U.S. Senate

Ashley Moody (R)

Angie Nixon (D)

Neil Gillespie (NPA)

Attorney General

James Uthmeier (R)

José Javier Rodríguez (D)

Chief Financial Officer

Blaise Ingoglia (R)

Annette Taddeo (D)

Agriculture Commissioner

Wilton Simpson (R)

Joey Mendoza Atkins (D)

Congressional Races Featured in WPTV Coverage

U.S. House Florida District 21

Brian Mast (R)

James Martin (D)

U.S. House Florida District 22

Casey Askar (R)

Pia Dandiya (D)

U.S. House Florida District 23

Lois Frankel (D)

Deborah Adeimy (R)

U.S. House Florida District 25

Jared Moskowitz (D)

Scott Singer (R)

Constitutional Amendments

Voters statewide will also decide three constitutional amendments appearing on the Florida ballot.

Local Elections

Depending on where voters live, ballots may include:

