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What's on my ballot? Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Voter Guide 2026

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Wendi Lane
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Voters across South Florida and the Treasure Coast will cast ballots in statewide, congressional and local races during Florida's Nov. 3 general election.

The exact ballot varies depending on where a voter lives, but most WPTV viewers will see statewide races, congressional contests and local elections.

Statewide Races

Governor

  • Byron Donalds/Bryan Avila (R)
  • David Jolly/Gwen Graham (D)

U.S. Senate

  • Ashley Moody (R)
  • Angie Nixon (D)
  • Neil Gillespie (NPA)

Attorney General

  • James Uthmeier (R)
  • José Javier Rodríguez (D)

Chief Financial Officer

  • Blaise Ingoglia (R)
  • Annette Taddeo (D)

Agriculture Commissioner

  • Wilton Simpson (R)
  • Joey Mendoza Atkins (D)

Congressional Races Featured in WPTV Coverage

U.S. House Florida District 21

  • Brian Mast (R)
  • James Martin (D)

U.S. House Florida District 22

  • Casey Askar (R)
  • Pia Dandiya (D)

U.S. House Florida District 23

  • Lois Frankel (D)
  • Deborah Adeimy (R)

U.S. House Florida District 25

  • Jared Moskowitz (D)
  • Scott Singer (R)

Constitutional Amendments

Voters statewide will also decide three constitutional amendments appearing on the Florida ballot.

Local Elections

Depending on where voters live, ballots may include:

  • Palm Beach County Commission races
  • Port St. Lucie mayoral race
  • School board races
  • Municipal elections
  • Local ballot initiatives
WPTV DMA Congressional District Map