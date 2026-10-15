What's on my ballot? Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Voter Guide 2026

Voters across South Florida and the Treasure Coast will cast ballots in statewide, congressional and local races during Florida's Nov. 3 general election.
The exact ballot varies depending on where a voter lives, but most WPTV viewers will see statewide races, congressional contests and local elections.
Statewide Races
Governor
- Byron Donalds/Bryan Avila (R)
- David Jolly/Gwen Graham (D)
U.S. Senate
- Ashley Moody (R)
- Angie Nixon (D)
- Neil Gillespie (NPA)
Attorney General
- James Uthmeier (R)
- José Javier Rodríguez (D)
Chief Financial Officer
- Blaise Ingoglia (R)
- Annette Taddeo (D)
Agriculture Commissioner
- Wilton Simpson (R)
- Joey Mendoza Atkins (D)
Congressional Races Featured in WPTV Coverage
U.S. House Florida District 21
- Brian Mast (R)
- James Martin (D)
U.S. House Florida District 22
- Casey Askar (R)
- Pia Dandiya (D)
U.S. House Florida District 23
- Lois Frankel (D)
- Deborah Adeimy (R)
U.S. House Florida District 25
- Jared Moskowitz (D)
- Scott Singer (R)
Constitutional Amendments
Voters statewide will also decide three constitutional amendments appearing on the Florida ballot.
Local Elections
Depending on where voters live, ballots may include:
- Palm Beach County Commission races
- Port St. Lucie mayoral race
- School board races
- Municipal elections
- Local ballot initiatives