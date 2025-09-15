Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mattress, bullet casing, flight notes: FBI lays out evidence in Ryan Routh trial

Routh attempts to cast doubt on FBI investigation
This courtroom sketch shows a pair of striped camouflage pants allegedly worn by Ryan Routh when he was booked are held up during the trial of Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at a golf course near West Palm Beach, Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to kill Donald Trump at the president's golf course near West Palm Beach last year, was back in a federal courtroom Monday as testimony continues in his trial.

Prosecutors on Monday called critical FBI witnesses, laying out new evidence recovered in the case.

Friday testimony in Ryan Routh trial focuses on location rifle found

Routh, who is representing himself, was arrested along Interstate 95 in Martin County after investigators said he attempted to kill Trump on Sept. 15, 2024.

Routh was driving a black Nissan Xterra at the time he was pulled over and arrested along I-95.

Miami FBI special agent Cindy Barrois testified Monday that the SUV was packed with items that showed evidence someone had been living inside the vehicle.

According to Barrois, among the items found inside the SUV were food, clothes, toiletries and a mattress. Agents also discovered multiple license plates, six cellphones, a bullet casing in the glove box and handwritten notes listing flights to Mexico and Colombia.

Investigators said receipts recovered inside the Xterra showed purchases at multiple South Florida stores and gas stations that occurred just weeks before the alleged assassination attempt.

Witnesses take the stand in Ryan Routh trial

Next on the stand Monday was FBI evidence analyst Erin Farris, who testified that a scope and tape were removed from the SKS rifle found outside the golf course.

Routh tried to cast doubt on the FBI's investigation, questioning everything from the clothes found inside the SUV to the government's weapons testing.
 
Before the jury entered the courtroom, Routh told Judge Aileen Cannon that he may have to block his own son from testifying, despite previously calling him as a witness.

Cannon pressed him to decide, warning that taxpayer money is already being spent to transfer his son for testimony.

Routh's federal charges include:

  • Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate
  • Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence
  • Assaulting a federal officer
  • Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

The trial is expected to run for two or three weeks.

Routh was a North Carolina construction worker who in recent years had moved to Hawaii. A self-styled mercenary leader, Routh spoke out to anyone who would listen about his dangerous, sometimes violent plans to insert himself into conflicts around the world, witnesses have told The Associated Press.

In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Routh tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians. In his native Greensboro, North Carolina, he was arrested in 2002 for eluding a traffic stop and barricading himself from officers with a fully automatic machine gun and a "weapon of mass destruction," which turned out to be an explosive with a 10-inch fuse.

