Mattress, bullet casing, flight notes: FBI lays out evidence in Ryan Routh trial

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to kill Donald Trump at the president's golf course near West Palm Beach last year, was back in a federal courtroom Monday as testimony continues in his trial.

Prosecutors on Monday called critical FBI witnesses, laying out new evidence recovered in the case.

Routh, who is representing himself, was arrested along Interstate 95 in Martin County after investigators said he attempted to kill Trump on Sept. 15, 2024.

Routh was driving a black Nissan Xterra at the time he was pulled over and arrested along I-95.

Miami FBI special agent Cindy Barrois testified Monday that the SUV was packed with items that showed evidence someone had been living inside the vehicle.

According to Barrois, among the items found inside the SUV were food, clothes, toiletries and a mattress. Agents also discovered multiple license plates, six cellphones, a bullet casing in the glove box and handwritten notes listing flights to Mexico and Colombia.

Investigators said receipts recovered inside the Xterra showed purchases at multiple South Florida stores and gas stations that occurred just weeks before the alleged assassination attempt.

Next on the stand Monday was FBI evidence analyst Erin Farris, who testified that a scope and tape were removed from the SKS rifle found outside the golf course.

Routh tried to cast doubt on the FBI's investigation, questioning everything from the clothes found inside the SUV to the government's weapons testing.



Before the jury entered the courtroom, Routh told Judge Aileen Cannon that he may have to block his own son from testifying, despite previously calling him as a witness.

Cannon pressed him to decide, warning that taxpayer money is already being spent to transfer his son for testimony.

Routh's federal charges include:



Attempted assassination of a major presidential candidate

Possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

Assaulting a federal officer

Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition

Possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number

The trial is expected to run for two or three weeks.

Routh was a North Carolina construction worker who in recent years had moved to Hawaii. A self-styled mercenary leader, Routh spoke out to anyone who would listen about his dangerous, sometimes violent plans to insert himself into conflicts around the world, witnesses have told The Associated Press.

In the early days of the war in Ukraine, Routh tried to recruit soldiers from Afghanistan, Moldova and Taiwan to fight the Russians. In his native Greensboro, North Carolina, he was arrested in 2002 for eluding a traffic stop and barricading himself from officers with a fully automatic machine gun and a "weapon of mass destruction," which turned out to be an explosive with a 10-inch fuse.

