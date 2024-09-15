Watch Now
Woman says she saw SUV of suspect in Trump assassination attempt surrounded by authorities

A woman says she saw an SUV that belonged to suspect in Donald Trump assassination attempt surrounded by law enforcement .
A black SUV was pulled over and a suspect was taken into custody believed to be connected to a shooting incident at Trump International in Palm Beach County.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman says she saw an SUV that belonged to the suspect responsible for the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump surrounded by law enforcement Sunday.

Lenora Behmke said she saw a black SUV hidden in shrubbery surrounded by authorities.

"I knew something had happen, because it was just a vehicle in the bush. I didn't see another vehicle. I just saw police surrounding him," she told WPTV's Ethan Stein. "I didn't have to call the sheriff's office. They were already there."

