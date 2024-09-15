Woman says she saw SUV of suspect in Trump assassination attempt surrounded by authorities

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A woman says she saw an SUV that belonged to the suspect responsible for the assassination attempt of former president Donald Trump surrounded by law enforcement Sunday.

Lenora Behmke said she saw a black SUV hidden in shrubbery surrounded by authorities.

"I knew something had happen, because it was just a vehicle in the bush. I didn't see another vehicle. I just saw police surrounding him," she told WPTV's Ethan Stein. "I didn't have to call the sheriff's office. They were already there."

