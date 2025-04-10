Florida is charging Ryan Routh for attempted assassination of Donald Trump, AG says

Newly appointed Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office is officially charging Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.

Uthmeier made the announcement Thursday morning in a video posted on X.

"After 206 days of stonewalling by the federal government that stemmed from days of the Biden administration, I'm able to now announce that my office is charging Routh for the attempted first-degree murder of President Trump, as well as a charge for terrorism."

Uthmeier thanked Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel saying, "their leadership was instrumental in preserving Florida's sovereign authority to do what is right and bring justice where it is due. We now have a federal government willing to work together to pursue justice."

Today, my office is officially charging Ryan Routh for attempting to assassinate then-presidential candidate Donald J. Trump.



Thanks to the leadership of @AGPamBondi and @FBIDirectorKash, we now have a federal government willing to work with the states to pursue justice. pic.twitter.com/HFuI2W4tdx — Attorney General James Uthmeier (@AGJamesUthmeier) April 10, 2025

WPTV has been closely following this case since Routh's arrest last year. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

WPTV's COVERAGE BELOW:

