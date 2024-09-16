‘I just don’t feel safe’: Residents living near Trump golf club uneasy after assassination attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Residents who live behind Trump International Golf Club are left shocked after learning about the shots fired in the former president's vicinity.

Palm Beach County deputies blocked the golf club’s surrounding roadways — causing major traffic backups for many.

WPTV's Zitlali Solache spoke with residents who live at the Turtle Cove apartments. Pierre Aruzman said he was re-routed for several hours while law enforcement investigated.

“The whole world’s eyes are on it,” said Aruzman. “This is where I walk my dog, and past where I drive to go to work in the morning.”

(AP Photo/Stephanie Matat) Sheriff vehicles are pictured near Trump International Golf Club, Sunday. Sept. 15, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla., after gunshots were reported in the vicinity of Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump.

Others also worry about their family’s safety, knowing Trump was targeted near their home.

"After this, I just don’t feel safe," stated Fabiola Rivera who lives near the scene. "There’s a lot of people that don’t like Donald Trump. If they want to come and do something around here, then one day we’re going to be all blocked and we can’t even go to our job.”

PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera said roads in between Congress and Kirk on Summit Boulevard will remain closed until further notice.

