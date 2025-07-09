Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Man accused of Trump assassination attempt in Palm Beach Co. seeks to remove defense attorneys from case

Ryan Routh's trial is set for September
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A man awaiting trial on federal charges of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year at his golf course near West Palm Beach is seeking to get rid of his court-appointed federal public defenders.

A hearing for Ryan Routh's motion regarding the proposed termination of his appointed counsel is scheduled for Thursday in Fort Pierce, according to court records. The motion requesting the hearing didn't say why Routh, 59, no longer wished to be represented by Kristy Militello and Renee Michelle Sihvola.

Deputies and dispatchers from Martin County named Law Enforcement Team of the Year

The attorneys didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Routh was hiring a new attorney or planned to represent himself.

Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. Before Trump came into view, Routh was spotted by a Secret Service agent. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Law enforcement obtained help from a witness who prosecutors said informed officers that he saw a person fleeing. The witness was then flown in a police helicopter to a nearby interstate where Routh was arrested and the witnesses confirmed it was the person he had seen, prosecutors have said.

Routh faces charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, assaulting a federal officer, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Besides the federal charges, Routh also faces state charges of terrorism and attempted murder. He has pleaded not guilty.

Routh's trial is set for September. If convicted, he could face a sentence of life in prison, federal officials have said.

