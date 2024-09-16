'Shocked and saddened': Democratic leaders weigh-in on Trump assassination attempt

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Democratic leaders in Palm Beach County are weighing in on the assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump on Sunday.

"We need to take a pause and understand that in a democracy, everybody has their own opinions," said Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs. "We respect everybody else's opinion, whether they're the same as ours or not, but we have to keep the rhetoric down."

Sachs said she was spending Sunday with her family when she got a phone call asking her if she was OK. That's when she turned on the news and found out about the assassination attempt.

"I was really shocked and saddened, because we really pride ourselves here in Palm Beach County on keeping everybody safe," Sachs said. "We have to stay focused on listening to the candidates, being respectful for each other, and stop the violence this is not the way we do it in this country, and we certainly won't tolerate it in Palm Beach County."

According to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw, a man with an AK-style rifle pointed the firearm's muzzle into Trump International Golf Club while the former president was playing a round of golf, prompting the U.S. Secret Service to open fire.

He then got in a car and drove up to Martin County, where he was then stopped by Martin County Sheriff's Office deputies.

"Today was an indication that if any type of attempt for violence will be met swiftly and efficiently," said Sachs. "Violence never has a place, never has a place. Don't try it anywhere, especially in this county."

WPTV also spoke with Rolando Barrero, the president of the Democratic Hispanic Caucus of Florida.

Barrero, Nikki Fried and other Democratic leaders were celebrating a Hispanic Heritage Month kick-off event in Greenacres when he said phones started going off informing them about the assassination attempt.

"When you heard about the details, what was your reaction?" asked WPTV's Joel Lopez.

"Oh my God, we hope he's fine," said Barrero. "Nobody really embraces any kind of violence within our party, on the contrary we are against automatic weapons, and we want people to feel comfortable."

Barrero said he opposes violence and is calling for a fair and safe election cycle.