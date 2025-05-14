Watch Now
NewsTrump

Actions

Ryan Routh's attorneys say client won't use insanity defense

Suspect in attempted assassination of President Donald Trump set to go on trial Sept. 8
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest
Martin County Sheriff's Office
Ryan Wesley Routh
Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest
Posted
and last updated

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — At a pre-trial hearing held Wednesday morning in a federal courtroom in Fort Pierce, defense lawyers for Ryan Routh confirmed they will not use an insanity plea for their client.

However, attorneys for the suspect may still use expert witnesses to testify about Routh's mental condition.

Ryan Routh's attorneys want to test fire weapon allegedly intended to assassinate Trump

His lawyers also want the judge to consider dropping two weapons charges against the defendant, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and filing off the serial number on the rifle he allegedly planned to use to kill President Donald Trump.

Attorneys said those charges violate Routh's Second Amendment rights.

Routh faces five charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

WPTV has been closely following this case since Routh's arrest last year. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

WATCH MORE OF WPTV'S COVERAGE BELOW:

Ryan Wesley Routh after arrest

State

Florida AG files state charges against Routh after DOJ drops objections

Dave Bohman
James Uthmeier is sworn in as Florida's new attorney general during a ceremony held in Tallahassee on Feb. 17, 2025.

State

New Florida AG vows not to allow 'the left ... to infiltrate our institutions'

Scott Sutton
Ryan Wesley Routh is taken into custody by Martin County deputies on Sept. 15, 2024.

Trump

Why attorneys want to test weapon in Trump assassination attempt

Dave Bohman
Ryan Routh mugshot

Trump

NEW TRIAL DATE? Attorney for Ryan Routh seeks 10-month delay

Dave Bohman
Election 2024 Trump

National News

Ryan Routh charged with attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Scripps News Staff

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

At WPTV, It Starts with Listening