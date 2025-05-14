Ryan Routh's attorneys say client won't use insanity defense

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — At a pre-trial hearing held Wednesday morning in a federal courtroom in Fort Pierce, defense lawyers for Ryan Routh confirmed they will not use an insanity plea for their client.

However, attorneys for the suspect may still use expert witnesses to testify about Routh's mental condition.

Ryan Routh's attorneys want to test fire weapon allegedly intended to assassinate Trump

His lawyers also want the judge to consider dropping two weapons charges against the defendant, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and filing off the serial number on the rifle he allegedly planned to use to kill President Donald Trump.

Attorneys said those charges violate Routh's Second Amendment rights.

Routh faces five charges, including attempting to assassinate a presidential candidate.

WPTV has been closely following this case since Routh's arrest last year. His trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 8.

