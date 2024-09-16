Suspect in apparent assassination attempt of Trump is in federal court

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, is in federal court for an initial appearance Monday morning.
Routh is wearing dark prison scrubs, and his feet and hands are shackled. He will appear before Magistrate Judge Ryon M. McCabe.
Routh briefly entered a courtroom Monday morning for his initial appearance, wearing a dark blue jail jumpsuit and his arms and legs shackled. He sat quietly for about five minutes with no visible signs of nervousness before marshals led him back out to await his hearing.
Federal prosecutors have not yet announced what charges Routh will face. He was taken into custody Sunday after being stopped on the highway following the shooting incident.
