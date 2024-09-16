Watch Now
Suspect in apparent assassination attempt of Trump is in federal court

Federal prosecutors have not yet announced what charges Ryan Wesley Routh will face
As the FBI investigates an apparent assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump, details about the suspect are emerging. (Scripps News)
Ryan Wesley Routh takes part in a rally in central Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect in the apparent assassination attempt of Donald Trump, is in federal court for an initial appearance Monday morning.

Routh is wearing dark prison scrubs, and his feet and hands are shackled. He will appear before Magistrate Judge Ryon M. McCabe.

Routh briefly entered a courtroom Monday morning for his initial appearance, wearing a dark blue jail jumpsuit and his arms and legs shackled. He sat quietly for about five minutes with no visible signs of nervousness before marshals led him back out to await his hearing.

Federal prosecutors have not yet announced what charges Routh will face. He was taken into custody Sunday after being stopped on the highway following the shooting incident.

