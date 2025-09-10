Ryan Routh Trial: Jury selected for man charged with trying to kill Donald Trump near West Palm Beach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — A 12-person jury has been selected for the upcoming trial of a man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump last year in Palm Beach County.

There were fireworks at the end of the jury selection on Wednesday when the suspect, Ryan Routh, 59, called the process racist.

Prospective juror takes photo of Ryan Routh

He pointed out that prosecutors struck two jurors who were Black, arguing they were getting rid of "African Americans" in an already small pool of people.

Judge Aileen Cannon asked if Routh was making a Batson Challenge — arguing if prosecutors were trying to strike jurors based on sex, race, ethnicity or religion. Routh then backed down, saying, "I think we got our jury … we just got a racist situation."

Cannon was also visibly upset, believing there was assistance from Routh's standby counsel rather than help with procedural issues.

The judge previously signed off on Routh's request to represent himself, but said court-appointed attorneys needed to remain as standby counsel.

Federal prosecutors denied any allegations of picking a jury based on race.

Routh on Wednesday also repeatedly stated that he did not want jurors who have ties to law enforcement, either family members or those who have previously served.



Cannon asked Routh if he thought "all members of law enforcement are unable to serve on a juror," to which Routh responded, "most definitely." Cannon then replied, "I take your view, I don't agree with it."

Ryan Routh apologizes to potential jurors

Routh faces potentially life in prison after being accused of attempting to assassinate then-candidate Trump when he was golfing on his course near West Palm Beach in September 2024.

Jury selection began on Monday with 180 potential jurors summoned from the five surrounding counties. After less than three days of jury questioning, both the government and Routh agreed to a jury of 12 and four alternates shortly before 12:40 p.m.

Cannon did not state if opening statements will begin Wednesday afternoon or continue Thursday morning as previously scheduled.

Routh has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to assassinate a major presidential candidate, assaulting a federal officer and several firearm violations.

Prosecutors have said Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump for weeks before aiming a rifle through the shrubbery as Trump played golf on Sept. 15, 2024, at his West Palm Beach country club. A Secret Service agent spotted Routh before Trump came into view. Officials said Routh aimed his rifle at the agent, who opened fire, causing Routh to drop his weapon and flee without firing a shot.

Just nine weeks earlier, Trump had survived another attempt on his life while campaigning in Pennsylvania. That gunman had fired eight shots, with one bullet grazing Trump's ear, before being shot by a Secret Service counter sniper.

