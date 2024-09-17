Martin County deputies who apprehended Ryan Routh meet Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago

PALM BEACH, Fla. — The Martin County deputies who helped arrest a man suspected in Sunday's attempted assassination of Donald Trump had an opportunity to meet the former president at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

Sheriff William Snyder also attended the meeting along with Chief Deputy John Budensiek.

Video shared by the Trump campaign showed Trump walking into a room at Mar-a-Lago while the deputies were lined up.

"That's good-looking stuff right there," Trump said as he entered the room. "That's good-looking human beings."

The former president then proceeded to shake the hands of Snyder and the deputies.

"I'm still here," Trump said to them.

During the visit, all of the deputies who apprehended Ryan Routh, 58, of Hawaii, signed the handcuffs and gave them to Trump.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Donald Trump poses for a picture with one of the deputies who helped arrest Ryan Routh while showing off the handcuffs used in the arrest.

The deputies were also invited to stay to have lunch with the former president after Tuesday's meeting.

The agency stopped Routh on Interstate 95 after the FBI said the suspect fled from Trump International Golf Club near West Palm Beach.

Investigators said Routh was armed with a SKS-style rifle while the former president played a round of golf.

Arrest of Ryan Wesley Routh might be 'highest profile stop' in agency's history, Martin County sheriff says

Snyder said solid communication with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office played a pivotal role in quickly locating the suspect. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said Sunday that a witness was able to take a photo of the suspect's fleeing SUV and its license plate.

A license plate reader system then picked up Routh's black Nissan SUV near the Palm City exit on I-95, helping deputies arrest him.

Routh is facing two charges: possession of a firearm by a convicted felon along with possession and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. During a Tuesday news conference in Palm Beach County, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Routh will likely also face state charges as Florida conducts its own investigation into the attempted assassination.

