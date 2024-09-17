Martin County deputies detail how they arrested suspect in attempted assassination of Donald Trump

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Martin County Sheriff William Snyder told WPTV that teamwork prevailed in quickly arresting the man in the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump on Sunday.

"I could not be more proud of my crew," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said Tuesday.

He said solid communication with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office helped point them in the right direction. Then it was the keen eye of Deputy Nicholas Shaw who located the suspect, Ryan Routh,58, on the road.



"I just activated my emergency lights and sirens, and he pulled right over," Shaw said.

WATCH BELOW: WPTV speaks with deputies about arresting Trump suspect

Martin County deputies explain arrest of Trump suspect

At mile marker 112 on Interstate 95, both Shaw and Deputy Gedeon Brenovil said they put their squad cars in park and then waited for a K-9 to show up. Then then gave commands for Routh to get out of his vehicle with his hands up.

"We want everybody to be safe since we didn't know what was in the vehicle," Brenovil said. "I was trying to back him up as best as I could."

Shaw said Routh complied.

"Honestly, I thought I might have had the wrong vehicle at some point because his demeanor was so calm, cool and collected," Shaw said.

Routh was surrounded by deputies, detectives and the SWAT team and placed in handcuffs.

WATCH BELOW: Martin Co. deputies meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago

Martin County deputies who helped arrest suspect meet Trump at Mar-a-Lago

"Everybody went to their training and they executed it flawlessly," Martin County Sheriff's Office Major Josh Kloster said. "These guys and girls that were out there did everything exactly how they should've and that is why we got the result that we did."

The arrest led to an unexpected invite from Trump to meet him at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

During the visit Tuesday, each deputy involved in the stop signed a pair of black handcuffs and gave them to Trump.

Martin County Sheriff's Office Donald Trump shows off the handcuffs used in the arrest of Ryan Routh while posing for a picture with Deputy Nicholas Clifford Shaw who helped arrest the suspect.

"I think the exact quote was no one has ever done something like this for me," Snyder said. "I mean, this guy is the [former] president of the United States and he's gotten gifts from all over the world. And he was holding those handcuffs like they were a real treasure, and I was glad to see it."



The significance of what these deputies did in stopping a possible assassin brought them great joy in knowing they did their jobs.

"I remember standing there thinking, yeah, this potentially could have been an absolute disaster both before and after had we not caught that guy collectively as a group," Martin County Sheriff's Office Lt. Travis Dykes said.

