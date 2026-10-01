Florida Election 2026: Voter Registration, Vote-by-Mail and Early Voting deadlines you need to know

Floridians who want to cast a ballot in the 2026 General Election have until Monday, Oct. 5, to register to vote or update their voter registration information.

Voters are encouraged to verify that their registration details, including their name, address and party affiliation, are accurate before the deadline. Voters are also urged to confirm their Election Day polling location.

Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 3, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can register to vote or update their registration online through Florida's voter registration website, by mail or in person using a Florida Voter Registration Application. Applications are also available at Supervisor of Elections Offices and other designated voter registration agencies.

Key election deadlines

Voter registration deadline: Monday, Oct. 5, 2026

Vote-by-mail request deadline: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2026, by 5 p.m.



Early voting dates, locations

Palm Beach County: Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the 28 locations during this time. Vote-by-mail return deadline is Nov. 3, 2026, by 7 p.m. at the Main Office or by 5 p.m. at a Branch Office or Secure Ballot Intake Station

Oct. 19-Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can cast their ballot at any of the 28 locations during this time. Vote-by-mail return deadline is Nov. 3, 2026, by 7 p.m. at the Main Office or by 5 p.m. at a Branch Office or Secure Ballot Intake Station Martin County: Oct. 21-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at six locations across the county.

Oct. 21-31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at six locations across the county. St. Lucie County: Oct. 19–31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including Sunday, Oct. 25. The county will have eight early-voting locations across the county.

Oct. 19–31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily, including Sunday, Oct. 25. The county will have eight early-voting locations across the county. Indian River County: Oct. 19-31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Four early-voting locations will be available throughout the county. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted and may be returned to a secure ballot intake station located at each early voting location during early voting hours, or in person to the Supervisor of Elections office.

Oct. 19-31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with extended hours on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Four early-voting locations will be available throughout the county. Vote-by-mail ballots must be received by the Supervisor of Elections office by 7 p.m. Election Day to be counted and may be returned to a secure ballot intake station located at each early voting location during early voting hours, or in person to the Supervisor of Elections office. Okeechobee County: Oct. 24-31 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at one location: 307 NW 5th Avenue in Okeechobee

Election Day: Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must cast their ballot at their assigned precinct.