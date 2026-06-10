Palm Beach County braces for up to $324 million in losses if Florida property tax reform passes

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County commissioners are wrestling with this year's budget while bracing for what could be significant revenue losses if Florida voters approve a property tax reform referendum.
Estimates show the county could lose $221 million in revenue in the first year if the referendum passes, with losses climbing to $324 million the following year.
Commissioner Maria Marino captured the sentiment many are feeling.
"We're under attack with the property taxes," Marino said.
Commissioners are already under pressure to close a budget gap, with one member calling on departments to find savings wherever possible.
"Any departments that can bring us lower numbers, because they found a different source, I would like to say thank you and keep working on that," Commissioner Marci Woodward said.
A major point of discussion was the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office budget, which includes a request for more than 8.5% more funding than last year.
"Last year I think all the new revenue dollars went to support their needs for their budget, this year it's all the new revenue dollars plus I think an additional $13 million," Commissioner Gregg Weiss said.
Lowering property taxes is part of a broader push by Gov. Ron DeSantis to make Florida more affordable. However, commissioners were told that raising taxes on commercial and non-homestead properties, as well as increasing the millage rate, are possibilities.
"I'd like to keep it at 4.5 for this year and then figure out where we go next year I think things will be chaotic," Commissioner Joel Flores said.
County commissioners insist they have been running a tight ship on spending, and they acknowledge things could get much tighter in the years ahead.
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