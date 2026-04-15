North Palm Beach resident faces a $36,000 property tax bill and hopes for state legislative relief now

NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. — North Palm Beach resident Wayne Joplin is concerned that soaring property taxes may force him to leave his home of 39 years.

Joplin came to WTPV's Let's Hear It event on Tuesday to show us how much his property taxes have increased, which are now at $36,000.

WATCH BELOW: Rising property taxes threaten local couple's retirement

Rising property taxes threaten a North Palm Beach couple's retirement

"My tax bill in 10 years has more than doubled," Joplin said.

With a homesteaded property in Kentucky, Joplin and his wife, Suzy, have been unable to take advantage of Florida’s homestead exemption. The couple hoped to pass the home on to their children, but were told none wanted to take on the tax burden.

"They've almost talked me out of selling my place and moving out of the county," Joplin said.

Joplin said his block has become a large construction zone, causing his property value to soar.

"This block has changed more than any of them around here," Joplin said. "They're taking a big bite, where they weren't taking that big a bite."

Despite the changes, the couple has enjoyed their neighborhood, from the waterfront views to the homemade stained glass.

"I think this is the nicest canal in Palm Beach County," Joplin said. "We enjoy watching all the boats go by."

Joplin hopes that during a special legislative session, lawmakers can come up with property tax relief for homeowners like him.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance ofAI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.