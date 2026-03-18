'Everything is on the table': State Rep. Toby Overdorf remains hopeful on property tax reform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The push to reform property taxes in Florida seems to be on pause — for now.

Supporters of property tax reform are now pinning their hopes on a special session in Tallahassee to get what they failed to achieve in this year's session.

State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, says the special session could be the last shot for property tax reform after a plan to end all non-school homesteaded taxes died from inaction by the Senate.

About a year ago, state leaders discussed ending or reforming property taxes. Overdorf, who was part of that group, banked on something being done by now.

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Florida lawmaker looks to special session for property tax reform

"We've been working very hard on this," Overdorf told WPTV on Wednesday. "Our Senate partners have not given us any proposals, and frankly, the governor hasn’t given us proposals at this point yet."

Overdorf spoke with us about his work on property tax reform, noting it has been a long road.

"Almost 18 months," Overdorf said.

We have covered this debate from the start, speaking with Overdorf about ending property taxes in Florida and listening to local mayors and homeowners.

Meanwhile, Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia is auditing counties and cities for overspending.

In response, Overdorf's special House committee landed on a plan this year to end all non-school homesteaded taxes, but the Senate did not act on it. Now, Overdorf looks to the upcoming special session.

"I don't know what that relief is going to look like other than, as I've said before, I don't expect a full revocation of all property taxes in the state," Overdorf said. "I do suspect that we're going to have some form of exemptions."

Overdorf says he is still confident something will get done in the special session and reach voters in the fall.

"Everything is on the table at this point in time," Overdorf said.

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