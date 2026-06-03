Florida Property Tax Referendum: Republicans promise savings, Democrats warn of budget crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have now returned to their home districts after agreeing to send a November referendum to voters to lower property taxes.

"I'm happy that we have a proposal out to the voters," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, said. "This is more of a break for the struggling family that is in a $300,000 home and working several jobs to make sure ends are meeting."

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The approved plan still needs 60% of voter approval in November. It calls for raising the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and then to $250,000 in 2028.

According to Overdorf, a typical homeowner taxed at 10 mill could likely save between $2,500 and $3,000 a year on taxes by the second year of the proposed plan.

Democrats, however, see the plan doing damage to cities and counties by eliminating millions of dollars in revenue.

"This was done in such a half-baked, haphazard manner," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said.

She said lawmakers were not given specific numbers on how the change will affect local governments.

"I am so worried about the impact on cities and counties with this legislation. I worry that they're going to go bankrupt," Berman said.

Republican lawmakers say they approved an amendment to protect local school taxes and ensure public safety spending.

"I know some people were literally losing their minds (saying) we're not going to have police, fire and all that," state Rep. Peggy Gossett Seidman, R-Highland Beach, said. "It's not true. We have never said, let’s not support our basic services. We're talking about excess funds and departments that are not needed."

WPTV

Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes below:

WPTV Investigates Will property tax cuts raise your other bills? What experts told WPTV Jamie Ostroff

Real Estate News Lawmakers approve property tax cut proposal, measure heads to ballot Scott Sutton

State Lawmakers advance plan to phase out homestead property taxes Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News 'Save Our Homes': Website calculates potential property tax savings Scott Sutton

Real Estate News 'We're hearing a lot of rumors': Questions loom over property tax reform Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News DeSantis renews push for property tax overhaul as bills rise Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Special Session: DeSantis tees up major property tax fight for lawmakers Forrest Saunders

Fort Pierce 'Should be exempt': Commissioner wants review of city-owned property Tyler Hatfield

Let's Hear It Rising property taxes threaten resident's retirement Jon Shainman

Real Estate News Property tax reform: Can special session get results? Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News DeSantis offers new details on property tax cut plan, path to ballot still murky Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Property tax reform stalls in Tallahassee, but fight isn’t over Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News FUNDING FEARS: Cities, counties fret over end of property tax Matt Sczesny