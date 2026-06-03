Florida Property Tax Referendum: Republicans promise savings, Democrats warn of budget crisis

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida lawmakers have now returned to their home districts after agreeing to send a November referendum to voters to lower property taxes.
"I'm happy that we have a proposal out to the voters," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, said. "This is more of a break for the struggling family that is in a $300,000 home and working several jobs to make sure ends are meeting."
WATCH BELOW: Property Tax Referendum: Republicans promise savings, Democrats warn of budget crisis
The approved plan still needs 60% of voter approval in November. It calls for raising the homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027 and then to $250,000 in 2028.
According to Overdorf, a typical homeowner taxed at 10 mill could likely save between $2,500 and $3,000 a year on taxes by the second year of the proposed plan.
Democrats, however, see the plan doing damage to cities and counties by eliminating millions of dollars in revenue.
"This was done in such a half-baked, haphazard manner," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said.
She said lawmakers were not given specific numbers on how the change will affect local governments.
"I am so worried about the impact on cities and counties with this legislation. I worry that they're going to go bankrupt," Berman said.
Republican lawmakers say they approved an amendment to protect local school taxes and ensure public safety spending.
"I know some people were literally losing their minds (saying) we're not going to have police, fire and all that," state Rep. Peggy Gossett Seidman, R-Highland Beach, said. "It's not true. We have never said, let’s not support our basic services. We're talking about excess funds and departments that are not needed."
Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes below:
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Will property tax cuts raise your other bills? What experts told WPTV
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Lawmakers approve property tax cut proposal, measure heads to ballot
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Lawmakers advance plan to phase out homestead property taxes
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DeSantis renews push for property tax overhaul as bills rise
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'Should be exempt': Commissioner wants review of city-owned property
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FUNDING FEARS: Cities, counties fret over end of property tax
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