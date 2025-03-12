Florida cities & counties fret over end of property tax: 'Do they want us to hold bake sales?'

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — We continue to look into the proposal to eliminate property taxes in Florida and the potential impacts.

WPTV reporter Matt Sczesny spent Wednesday finding out how some local governments would find a way to pay the bills.

WATCH BELOW: Florida cities, counties fret over end of property tax

Cities like Lake Worth Beach and counties across Florida are in a small panic over how to make up revenue if property taxes are eliminated in Florida.

"Lake Worth Beach is one the cities that is on a pretty thin line right now," Mayor Betty Resch said.

She explained to WPTV that the city takes in $13 million from property taxes each year.

"Do (Florida lawmakers) want us to hold bake sales to make up the lack of funds? Should we have a garage sale?" Resch said. "I just don't understand where they think the money is going to come from."

Proposals being considered by state lawmakers would cut taxes by raising the homestead exemption and also to study getting rid of property taxes altogether (Senate Bill 852).

WATCH BELOW: Nonpartisan group says Florida's sales tax would double if property taxes eliminated

That property tax revenue is used by cities and counties to pay for services such as public safety and garbage pick up.

Todd Bonlarron, the assistant administrator for Palm Beach County, said the county government collects over $2 billion in property taxes annually. He said the county spends close to that amount just on public safety.

There is sentiment growing to give homeowners a break on the taxes, but losing that revenue could have many counties and cities facing tough choices.

"I don't think we could provide the public safety requirements that the legislature has told us we needed to," Bonlarron said. "They told us we can't cut the (Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office) budget. We couldn't function if they just decided to eliminate property taxes as a funding service."