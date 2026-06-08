Florida property tax referendum could face up to 5 constitutional challenges before vote

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The referendum on lowering property taxes in Florida may face a state constitutional challenge on several fronts, according to a former state senator.

"I think there's questions about home rule. Think there's questions about unfunded mandates. I think there's questions about taxing uniformity. There's a variety of questions," former Florida state Sen. Jeff Brandes told WPTV on Monday.



WATCH BELOW: Florida property tax referendum faces potential legal battles

Florida property tax referendum faces potential legal battles

In a Saturday social media post, Brandes listed five possible legal challenges to the referendum that would raise the homestead exemption for homeowners to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

Those possible legal challenges include the following:



Ballot Language

Equal Protection

Uniformity

Home Rule

Unfunded Mandates

🧵1/10



The Legislature passed it.



Voters may get it.



But before Florida rewrites the property tax system, there’s a question nobody seems eager to answer:



Will this amendment survive court?



There are at least five constitutional challenges I expect lawyers to explore. 👇 — Jeff Brandes (@JeffreyBrandes) June 6, 2026

"We need to first of all remember this is not a normal bill," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, told WPTV after the vote was approved in special session last week. "This is a joint resolution that changes the Constitution."

For that reason, Overdorf said he does expect a legal challenge, but multiple challenges could put the courts under pressure with a vote scheduled for Election Day in November.

"They're going to have to consolidate these things down," Brandes says. "There's probably a handful of really interesting questions that have to be asked and addressed."

At this point, there are no lawsuits filed against the referendum — but many expect that to happen once the actual question for voters is completed.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes below:

Real Estate News Property tax proposal: What Florida voters are saying Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Property tax proposal: Counties work to understand scope of impact Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News Property Tax Referendum: Republicans, Democrats sound off Matt Sczesny

WPTV Investigates Will property tax cuts raise your other bills? What experts told WPTV Jamie Ostroff

Real Estate News Lawmakers approve property tax cut proposal, measure heads to ballot Scott Sutton

State Lawmakers advance plan to phase out homestead property taxes Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News 'Save Our Homes': Website calculates potential property tax savings Scott Sutton

Real Estate News 'We're hearing a lot of rumors': Questions loom over property tax reform Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News DeSantis renews push for property tax overhaul as bills rise Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Special Session: DeSantis tees up major property tax fight for lawmakers Forrest Saunders

Fort Pierce 'Should be exempt': Commissioner wants review of city-owned property Tyler Hatfield

Let's Hear It Rising property taxes threaten resident's retirement Jon Shainman

Real Estate News Property tax reform: Can special session get results? Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News DeSantis offers new details on property tax cut plan, path to ballot still murky Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Property tax reform stalls in Tallahassee, but fight isn’t over Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News FUNDING FEARS: Cities, counties fret over end of property tax Matt Sczesny