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Florida property tax referendum could face up to 5 constitutional challenges before vote

Former state Sen. Jeff Brandes tells WPTV there are a 'variety of questions' about the proposal
Unclear path forward as Florida leaders float competing property tax proposals
WFTS
Unclear path forward as Florida leaders float competing property tax proposals
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PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The referendum on lowering property taxes in Florida may face a state constitutional challenge on several fronts, according to a former state senator.

"I think there's questions about home rule. Think there's questions about unfunded mandates. I think there's questions about taxing uniformity. There's a variety of questions," former Florida state Sen. Jeff Brandes told WPTV on Monday.
 
WATCH BELOW: Florida property tax referendum faces potential legal battles

Florida property tax referendum faces potential legal battles

In a Saturday social media post, Brandes listed five possible legal challenges to the referendum that would raise the homestead exemption for homeowners to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

Those possible legal challenges include the following:

  • Ballot Language
  • Equal Protection
  • Uniformity
  • Home Rule
  • Unfunded Mandates

"We need to first of all remember this is not a normal bill," state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, told WPTV after the vote was approved in special session last week. "This is a joint resolution that changes the Constitution."

For that reason, Overdorf said he does expect a legal challenge, but multiple challenges could put the courts under pressure with a vote scheduled for Election Day in November.

"They're going to have to consolidate these things down," Brandes says. "There's probably a handful of really interesting questions that have to be asked and addressed."

At this point, there are no lawsuits filed against the referendum — but many expect that to happen once the actual question for voters is completed.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes below:

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Property tax proposal: What Florida voters are saying

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Will property tax cuts raise your other bills? What experts told WPTV

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Speaking in Tampa on May 27, 2026, Gov. Ron DeSantis called Florida lawmakers back to the Capitol next week for a special session on property taxes, unveiling a proposal that would ask voters to begin phasing out property taxes on homesteaded homes.

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North Palm Beach resident Wayne Joplin spoke to WPTV anchor Jon Shainman on April 14, 2026, to share his concerns about his soaring property taxes.

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City of South Bay on Jan. 22, 2026

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