Florida launches 'Save Our Homes' calculator website ahead of property tax special session

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida lawmakers will convene Monday in Tallahassee for a special legislative session focused on Gov. Ron DeSantis' ambitious plan to eliminate property taxes on homesteaded homes across the state. The Republican governor called the special session last week with hopes of placing a proposed constitutional amendment on November's ballot.

Florida property tax proposal draws early scrutiny ahead of special session

DeSantis Launches "Save Our Homes" Calculator Website

Over the weekend, the state unveiled a new website called "Save Our Homes" that allows Florida residents to calculate potential tax savings under the proposed plan.

The online calculator provides estimates based on 2025 property tax bills, showing how much homeowners could save if voters approve the constitutional amendment.

Initial Plan Would Raise Homestead Exemption to $250,000

Under DeSantis' proposal, the homestead exemption would initially increase to $250,000 from its current level. According to the governor, this change would eliminate property taxes entirely for approximately 60% of Florida homeowners with homesteaded properties.

The proposal also includes a requirement for the Legislature to develop a timeline for completely phasing out homestead property taxes in the future.

Critics Question Taxpayer-Funded Campaign Efforts

Political opponents have criticized the state's new website and promotional efforts, suggesting they represent a thinly veiled attempt to use taxpayer money to campaign for approval of the constitutional amendment. The criticism centers on whether state resources should be used to promote a ballot measure that has not yet been approved by voters.

Local Officials Express Revenue Concerns

WPTV's year-long investigation into the property tax proposal has revealed significant concerns among Florida mayors and municipal officials about potential revenue losses. Local government leaders have expressed worry about maintaining essential services if property tax collections are substantially reduced or eliminated.

Many city and county officials depend on property tax revenue to fund police departments, fire services, road maintenance and other critical municipal operations.

Why This Matters Now

Florida's property tax debate comes as homeowners across the state face rising property values and increasing tax bills. The issue has gained political momentum ahead of the 2024 election cycle, with property affordability becoming a key concern for many Florida residents dealing with inflation and housing costs.

The special session represents a significant test of DeSantis' political influence as he seeks to advance a signature policy proposal that could reshape how Florida funds local government services.

What Happens Next

If approved by the Legislature during the special session, the constitutional amendment would appear on November's ballot. Constitutional amendments in Florida require approval from 60% of voters to become law.

The legislative session timeline and specific voting schedule have not yet been announced by state officials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Read more of WPTV's coverage on property taxes below:

Real Estate News 'We're hearing a lot of rumors': Questions loom over property tax reform Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News DeSantis renews push for property tax overhaul as bills rise Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Special Session: DeSantis tees up major property tax fight for lawmakers Forrest Saunders

Fort Pierce 'Should be exempt': Commissioner wants review of city-owned property Tyler Hatfield

Let's Hear It Rising property taxes threaten resident's retirement Jon Shainman

Real Estate News Property tax reform: Can special session get results? Matt Sczesny

Real Estate News DeSantis offers new details on property tax cut plan, path to ballot still murky Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News Property tax reform stalls in Tallahassee, but fight isn’t over Forrest Saunders

Real Estate News FUNDING FEARS: Cities, counties fret over end of property tax Matt Sczesny