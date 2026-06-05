Florida voters sound off on property tax proposal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida voters will decide this November whether to roll back property taxes by raising the homestead exemption for homeowners — a proposal that is drawing mixed reactions from residents in West Palm Beach.
The ballot measure would need 60% approval to pass. A similar proposal to raise the homestead exemption failed in 2018.
WATCH BELOW: Florida voters weigh in on property tax cuts ahead of ballot vote
How much money cities and counties would lose under the plan is still being calculated, and it remains unknown where budget cuts would fall if the measure passes.
Rosabella Olivares, a shopper in West Palm Beach, expressed concern about what reduced funding could mean.
"There's going to be less money ... because everything is expensive now," Olivares said.
Brian Edington said he supports the idea because it benefits people who permanently live in Florida.
"I think it's a really good idea because it saves the people that really live in Florida, the homeowners," Edington said.
He said he is comfortable with local governments having to spend less and pointed to his own neighborhood as an example of where cuts could be made.
"I have trash services in my neighborhood, they pick it up twice, I don't need it twice a week, once a week would be adequate," Edington said.
A resident identified only as Stan said he does not want funding eliminated entirely.
"I don't think they should take it completely away because infrastructure and all that stuff is important, but if they can lower it to help the people out some," Stan said.
Another Florida resident said the system should be tied more directly to the services people actually use.
"I prefer to see it reduced and pay for services you use, I have a kid in school, I wouldn't mind paying a little bit more (since) my kid is in school. When the kid is out of school, I shouldn't have to pay for that," the resident said.
While homeowners were generally supportive of paying less in taxes, renters expressed more skepticism. One resident we spoke with along Clematis Avenue in downtown West Palm Beach on Friday said the savings would not reach them.
"Pretty sure they're going to raise the rent on everybody, all the renters, ... I'm pretty sure they're going to raise those taxes," the renter said.
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