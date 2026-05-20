Florida governor pushes for property tax reform as lawmakers wait for a formal proposal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to push for property tax reform, and residents in some parts of the state say they are ready for relief.

Some people that WPTV spoke to in downtown West Palm Beach on Wednesday shared their thoughts on the issue.

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"Get rid of the property taxes, completely. I don't even have a child in school anymore," one resident said.

Others stopped short of full elimination but still want change.

"I'd say lower. It's only increasing in my case, like unbelievable," another resident said.

Calls to lower or even eliminate property taxes have been growing in Florida for over a year, and the governor has recently indicated that action could come soon.

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State Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, said a formal plan has not yet been shared with legislators.

"We're hearing a lot of rumors," Overdorf said. "We have not been presented with a formal proposal yet, whether it be for an actual bill or timing for a special session."

The prospect of cutting property taxes has sent shockwaves through cities and counties that rely on the revenue for services and public safety. Still, the issue remains a target for lawmakers looking to make Florida more affordable for homeowners.

Jeff Brandes, a former state senator with the Florida Policy Project, said the timeline remains uncertain.

"We're going to get very little time to react to whatever they come up with. I don't think they'll come out with a formal proposal; it may be days away, but it may be weeks away," Brandes said.

The latest word is that a special session on property taxes may come sometime in June.

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