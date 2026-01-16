Florida lawmakers advance plan to phase out homestead property taxes over 10 years

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Affording to live in Florida remains a top concern for residents, prompting lawmakers to debate several bills aimed at saving money for homeowners.

A proposal to partially eliminate property taxes took another step forward at the state Capitol this week, as lawmakers continue pushing affordability measures.

WATCH BELOW: Florida lawmakers sound off on proposal to reduce property taxes

Florida lawmakers sound off on proposal to reduce property taxes

At the Palm Beach County Speakers Forum at the Capitol, state Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Stuart, outlined his approach to saving homeowners money. He serves as co-chair of a committee focused on reeling in property taxes.

"We have to be very careful in how we do this approach, and on no way am I intimating that Palm Beach County is conducting waste fraud and abuse," Overdorf said.

However, Overdorf emphasized that property taxes have increased dramatically — $18 billion statewide in the last three years.

Real Estate News 8 proposals aim to cut property taxes: Here's what Rep. Overdorf told WPTV Matt Sczesny

Homeowners have expressed frustration with the rising costs.

"We're retired, we love it here in Port St. Lucie, but a little bit surprised with the tax situation, the real estate tax situation," Margaret Leffert of Port St. Lucie said.

Republicans have made affordability in Florida their primary goal, proposing several solutions.

"One of them being a full dissolution of property taxes, the house is only looking at homestead property taxes for full dissolution, there's a 10 year phase out," Overdorf said.

Joint Resolution 203 would eliminate homesteaded property taxes over 10 years while keeping school taxes intact. The bill recently cleared a committee and appears headed for a full vote, which would then go to voters in November.

Democrats and many cities and counties are pushing back against the proposal, arguing that cutting property taxes will devastate local budgets.

"Property taxes should not be on the table," state Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, D-West Palm Beach. said.

"They'll absolutely will have an impact on garbage pickup, your parks being open, your roads infrastructure, emergency medical people showing up to your house," state Sen. Lori Berman, D-Boynton Beach, said.

Democrats prefer focusing on insurance reforms to address affordability concerns.

Republicans hold a clear majority in the legislature, and their property tax reforms would not require the governor's signature if approved by voters.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.