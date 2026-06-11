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Lawsuit challenges Florida property tax ballot language as 'biased' & 'misleading'

Suit asks judge to order Attorney General James Uthmeier to rewrite language before voters see the measure in November
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TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A new lawsuit was filed Thursday challenging the property-tax amendment Florida lawmakers recently approved for the November ballot.

The complaint, filed in Leon County by a voter advocacy group and two registered voters, argues the ballot language is "biased" and "misleading" — accusing lawmakers of using campaign-style phrases like "Save Our Homes From Excessive Property Taxes," "protecting small businesses" and "ensuring fairness."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Florida property tax referendum faces potential legal battles

Florida property tax referendum faces potential legal battles

The plaintiffs also say the summary overstates the proposal by suggesting it guarantees funding for core services, fully eliminates non-school homestead taxes and immediately exempts the first $250,000 of a home's value, when the filing argues the initial exemption would be $150,000 in 2027.

The lawsuit is asking a judge to declare the wording unconstitutional and order Attorney General James Uthmeier to rewrite it before voters see the measure in November.

On June 2, lawmakers passed legislation to raise the homestead exemption for homeowners to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028 and create a framework for full exemption over time. The amendment will appear on the November 2026 General Election Ballot for approval by Florida voters. It will require approval from at least 60% of voters to become law.

Earlier this week, WPTV spoke to former state Sen. Jeff Brandes, who outlined five possible legal challenges to the referendum, which included ballot language.

Read the full lawsuit below:

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