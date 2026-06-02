Florida property-tax amendment clears Legislature, setting up November campaign fight

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida voters will decide the future of a major property-tax overhaul this November. That's after lawmakers approved a proposed constitutional amendment expanding homestead exemptions and placing new limits on local property taxes.

The measure emerged from a two-day special session and now moves from the Capitol to the campaign trail, where supporters and opponents are preparing for a statewide fight over tax relief, affordability and the future of local government services.

WATCH BELOW: Voters to decide sweeping property-tax overhaul in November

Florida voters to decide sweeping property-tax overhaul in November

The proposal would expand the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028, with inflation adjustments beginning the following year. School property taxes would not be affected.

The amendment would also direct the Legislature to create a path toward fully eliminating non-school property taxes on primary homes. However, it would not erase those taxes immediately or set a fixed statewide deadline for doing so.

Counties and municipalities would face limits on how they could use remaining property-tax revenue. The measure identifies purposes including public safety, education, infrastructure, flood control, debt payments, retirement obligations and local government operations.

It would also lower the annual assessment cap for non-homestead properties, including businesses and rental properties, from 10% to 5% for non-school taxes.

The plan grew out of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to eliminate property taxes on homesteaded homes, an idea he has promoted for months as a response to Florida’s affordability challenges.

"The reality is, is the property tax has become a big, big burden for millions of people in this state," DeSantis said at a press conference this week.

Republicans are framing the amendment as a major step toward lowering costs for homeowners.

"Relief is coming," said state Rep. Toby Overdorf, a Stuart Republican who helped carry the proposal in the House. "We are putting money back in the pockets of Floridians."

Democrats and local-government advocates are preparing to campaign against the measure, warning that the revenue losses could force communities to reduce services or raise fees elsewhere.

"What library do you want us to close? What park do you want us to close?" House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said following debate on the resolution. "What law enforcement officer do you want us to fire?"

State Rep. Kelly Skidmore, D-Delray Beach, argued the amendment could mislead voters about its broader consequences. Her caucus has referred to the plan as a "tax shift, not a tax cut."

"This amendment that we are going to put on the ballot is a lie," Skidmore said. "It is a fabrication. It is a false narrative that we are giving to our residents. We are going to charge them more money, and we are not telling them the truth with this amendment."

Supporters reject those warnings. Florida Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia has argued local governments can absorb the reductions, pointing to audits of local spending his office has conducted over the year.

"We are on the side of the taxpayers here,” Ingoglia said. "We're not on the side of a government who thinks that you are an endless ATM."

The next phase of the fight will play out over the summer and early fall as both sides work to persuade voters.

"We will have to spend the summer and the early fall educating voters about what’s going to happen as a result of this bill," Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman said.

Because the proposal is a constitutional amendment, it does not require approval from the governor. It will need support from at least 60% of voters in November to pass. If approved, its initial changes would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.