TROPICAL STORM MILTON: Monitoring the intensification and progress in the Gulf

Your First Alert Weather Team is watching the formation and organization of Milton very closely.

This will likely make landfall on Wednesday on Florida's West Coast near Tampa Bay.

This will only weaken slightly as it crosses the state, which makes this a big event for us on the East Coast.

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning due to rainfall totals nearing 3-5" possible on the East Coast.

As of now a Hurricane Watch hasn't been issued, but will likely be issued for the West Coast.

If we do have a hurricane watch issued for our area, it would be the best idea to put up your storm shutters.

As of this moment, storm shutters are not necessary unless you have an older home or have special needs for a home with a second story.

Milton will likely become a hurricane by Monday morning and rapidly intensify within the Gulf before making landfall as a major category 3 hurricane.

In addition to Tropical Storm Milton, we have Hurricane Kirk and Leslie in the Atlantic.

As of this moment neither pose a threat to land.