Palm Beach County residents rush to the gas pump ahead of Hurricane Milton

Gov. DeSantis says state bringing in at least 1.5 million gallons of diesel and gasoline
A customer pumps gas at a station in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis offered reassurance that the state has enough gas to make it through Hurricane Milton.

In a Monday morning update, the governor announced that the state is gathering large gas reserves, including 415,000 gallons of diesel and 389,000 gallons of gasoline.

WPTV visited several gas stations and spotted several people filling their gas tanks to ensure they had enough gas ahead of the hurricane.

"It's pretty important," Palm Beach County resident Philip Overley said. "If we lose power, I would like to have something on hand. Got to be prepared, you know. You don't want to be the one left behind."

DeSantis expects at least 1.5 million gallons of diesel and gasoline to arrive in the coming days.

