Hurricane Milton: Closures for airports, toll relief, trains and other travel

As dangerous Hurricane Milton churns toward Florida, it is affecting travel throughout the state. Below is the latest information and will updated as more details become available.

ROADS:

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Monday that he has directed the suspension of tolls across Central Florida and West Florida, as well as Alligator Alley, in preparation for Milton. Tolls in these areas will be waived for seven days until Oct. 14.

Roads included within the toll suspension order include:

Collier and Broward Counties



Alligator Alley

Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties



Suncoast Parkway

I-4 Connector

Selmon Expressway

Veterans Expressway

Gateway Expressway

275 Express

Pinellas Bayway

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Osceola, Orange, Lake, Seminole, Sumter and Polk counties



Turnpike Mainline between I-75 (MP 309) and Canoe Creek Service Plaza (MP 229)

S.R. 453

S.R. 451

Wekiva Parkway

Apopka Expressway

Beachline Expressway

Central Florida Greeneway

East-West Expressway

I-4 Express

Western Beltway

Osceola Parkway

Poinciana Parkway

Southern Connector Extension

Seminole Expressway

Polk Parkway

Toll facilities for the Florida Department of Transportation, Florida's Turnpike Enterprise, Central Florida Expressway Authority and Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority are included with this suspension.

FDOT is implementing Emergency Shoulder Use along Interstate 4 and portions of Interstate 75 to help facilitate the flow of traffic for travelers evacuating the storm’s potential impact area.

AIRPORTS:

Palm Beach International Airport

The airport remains open and operational. Airport officials said they are monitoring Milton's forecast. "We will announce any change in operations on social media and on our website at pbia.org. Please check with your airline for the latest flight information," officials posted on the airport's website.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport remains open. Officials are monitoring the storm and officials said they will provide updates if this forecast changes. If you're traveling today, check with your airline for updated flight status before coming here.

Orlando International Airport

On Wednesday morning, Oct. 9, Orlando International Airport and Orlando Executive Airport will cease commercial passenger and private operations. The airport is not closed and will remain open to accept emergency/aid and relief flights as necessary. We will resume commercial operations as soon as possible based on damage assessment.

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport we will suspend flight operations at 9 a.m. Tuesday and reopen when safe to do so.

🚨 TPA TO CLOSE DUE TO MILTON 🚨⁰

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Staff were meeting Monday but no announcements have been made.

TRAINS:

Neither Tri-Rail or Brightline have made announcements regarding closures or reduced schedules.

