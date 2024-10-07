Flooding concerns in St. Lucie County continue as crews clear drains, canals

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — In St. Lucie County on Monday, crews spent the day clearing drains and canals of any blockages in preparation for Milton's landfall.

Meanwhile, all of this rain ahead of Milton is only making their jobs harder. The county’s biggest concern right now? The rain continuing throughout the week.

Residents are being asked to clear out their culverts to prevent further flooding, as the ground is very saturated from days of rain.

County crews are staging pumps in flood-prone areas to help control the water.

Eric Gill, communications director for St. Lucie County, said the storm drainage system can only handle four to six inches of water an hour.

“If you think about a funnel, if you're pouring into a funnel and you pour it too quickly, then it's going to spill,” said Gill. “Those swales and roads are meant to be the secondary collectors of that rainfall to keep it out of homes and businesses.”

Remember: When you see flooded streets, do not drive into the water.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide