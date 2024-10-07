INSURANCE ADVICE: Here's what you should do ahead of Hurricane Milton

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton keeps moving toward Florida, insurance experts have some good advice on how homeowners can be ready with insurance.
"The first thing is to find your policy and find the claims number directly to the carrier," Robert Norberg of Arden Insurance in Lantana said. "Should you have a claim, you can be in the front of it to call it on directly to the carrier."
It's just one of several tips homeowners need to keep in mind this week:
- Have the number to call in a claim
- Find your policy and protect it
- Take video or photos inside and outside the home
Norberg also said homeowners need to keep in mind that higher deductibles are also kicking in this week.
"Once a hurricane watch or warning has hit the state anywhere, any claim coming into the state will trigger that hurricane deductible on your policy," Norberg said.
Also, he warns against signing over insurance rights to third-party contractors or solicitors.
And if there is damage to your home, Norberg said many policies require homeowners to make necessary repairs to prevent anymore damage once the storm has passed.
"Keep receipts," he advises.
Matt Sczesny is determined every day to help you find solutions in Florida's coverage collapse. If you have a question or comment on homeowners insurance, you can reach out to him any time.
