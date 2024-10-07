Martin County residents have eyes on Lake Okeechobee ahead of Hurricane Milton

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — In Martin County, whenever there's a threatening storm, there are many people who look west out toward Lake Okeechobee.

Lake Okeechobee currently sits at 15 1/2 feet.

The concern is if Hurricane Milton dumps too much water on the Kissimmee River basin, that water then drains south into the lake.

If the lake levels rise high enough, it could lead to freshwater discharges into the St. Lucie Estuary.

"In the past when we've had storms like [Hurricane] Ian that stopped right over the basin, the lake could go up 3 feet," Martin County environmental resource administrator John Maehl said. "We saw that in Irma and we saw that in Ian, and that would put us in a really bad spot."

WPTV John Maehl discusses some of the possible effects of Hurricane Milton on Lake Okeechobee and Martin County.

Based on the maps at the county Emergency Operations Center, Martin County isn't in a bad spot, right now.

"Our worst case scenario would be a Category 1 in Martin County," county emergency management director Sally Waite said.

She said the storm has given residents the time they need to prepare.

"We want you to build a kit, make a plan, all those things we've been telling you about all year long," Waite said.

On Monday, the plan for hundreds of county residents was to get sandbags.

WPTV Residents fill sandbags at Halpatiokee Park in Martin County on Oct. 7, 2024, ahead of Hurricane Milton.

In the city of Stuart, 2,000 sandbags were filled up at Sailfish Ball Park, and the entire pile of sand was used up.

That brought big lines to Halpatiokee Park where county crews were prepping sandbags in one area, while residents were working on a self-serve pile nearby.

"We've got a pool and it's already at max capacity and if it overflows and the drains clog up, it’s going to go right into our sliding glass doors and we don’t want waterfront property that way,” Alex Hagan said.

Six dump truckloads and 140 tons of sand have been used so far.

The sandbags will be available again Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Martin County schools will be closed Wednesday and Thursday and right now. Tthere are no evacuations planned in Martin County.