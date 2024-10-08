'No fuel shortage' in Florida as Hurricane Milton gets closer, Gov. Ron DeSantis says

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis assured residents on Tuesday there is "no fuel shortage" in Florida as a monster Hurricane Milton closes in on the state.

At a news conference in Tallahassee, Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has amassed massive fuel reserves ahead of Milton's impact, and crews have been dispatching fuel across the state over the past 24 hours to gas stations that have run out.

"There is no fuel shortage," DeSantis said. "Fuel continues to arrive in the state of Florida by port and what we're doing to bring it in on the ground. But lines at gas stations have been long. Gas stations are running out quicker than they otherwise would. And that is causing the state of Florida to help assist with the mission to be able to get fuel to the gas stations."

DeSantis said the state's current reserves include 268,000 gallons of diesel, 110,000 gallons of gasoline, as well as an additional 1.2 million gallons of both diesel and gasoline en route to state.

Monday night, the Florida Highway Patrol escorted 27 fuel trucks to gas stations in the "anticipated impact area." In addition, state officials are working with fuel companies like RaceTrac, Wawa, Shell, and Walmart to "ensure fuel trucks are working 24/7 to keep fuel delivered as it comes into our ports."

Milton is forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area.

Ahead of that, gas stations throughout the state have experienced long lines as drivers rush to fill up before the worst impacts of the storm arrive.

Jared Perdue, the secretary of Florida's Department of Transportation, said seaports on the west coast of Florida have closed on the water side, but are operational on the land side and "fuel is continuing to move" out of terminals there.

DeSantis said the state is anticipating "significant damage" to Gulf coast ports like the Port of Tampa and is operating as if there will be an interruption to fuel shipments there.

The FHP, meanwhile, is using the right shoulder of major highways like Interstate 4 and Interstate 75 to move fuel more quickly and efficiently.

"It's important for the continuity of operations that we have that space to work in the right shoulder. Please don't occupy the right shoulder. The left shoulder in the affected parts of I-4 and I-75 are open for your use," said Dave Kerner, the director of the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

51 counties — including Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties — are under a state of emergency because of Hurricane Milton.

Indian River County is under a hurricane warning, while a tropical storm warning is in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties.

"Basically, the entire peninsula portion of Florida is under some type of either a watch or a warning," DeSantis said Tuesday.

The governor said he spoke with President Joe Biden on Monday night, and the president pledged the federal government's full support to Florida when it comes to disaster relief.