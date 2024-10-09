IMAGES: Hurricane Milton's impacts in South Florida, Treasure Coast

WATCH WPTV'S LIVE COVERAGE:

The WPTV First Alert Weather team and WPTV News team are spread out across South Florida and the Treasure Coast, monitoring the impacts of Hurricane Milton as it closes in on the state.

4:20 a.m.

With only hours before Hurricane Milton makes landfall in Florida, here's an important reminder to be careful and stay safe if you're planning to put up hurricane shutters at the last minute on Wednesday.

West Palm Beach police said a 69-year-old man was taken to the hospital on Tuesday after he fell off a ladder while putting up shutters.

Man falls off ladder while installing hurricane shutters in West Palm Beach

Police said the man was installing shutters on the second story of a home in the 5100 block of Northwest 51st Way when he lost his footing and fell, injuring his head and leg.

He was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center.

3:52 a.m.

The power supplies along the docks in Riviera Beach are covered in duct tape and plastic wrap to protect them from the conditions of Hurricane Milton.

In addition, ferries that are usually docked here have been moved.

Docks in Riviera Beach covered in duct tape and plastic wrap

3:31 a.m.

Areas near the Saint Sebastian River in Indian River County are already experiencing major flooding ahead of Hurricane Milton's arrival. Indian River County is under a hurricane warning.

Flooding in areas near Saint Sebastian River

WPTV News reporter Kate Hussey measured 16 inches of water near the Saint Sebastian River, where a playground is no longer accessible.

3:11 a.m.

The Village of Wellington is taking steps to protect the Patriot Memorial on Forest Hill Boulevard, which is dedicated to victims of the 9/11 terror attacks.

Large etched glass panels inscribed with the names of the nearly 3,000 lives lost are boarded up on Wednesday, as village officials are very concerned about strong winds from Hurricane Milton.

Parts of Wellington Patriot Memorial boarded up

In addition to securing the glass, public works crews spent Tuesday lowering canals and clearing roadways in anticipation of Milton's wind gusts.

Palm Beach County is under a tropical storm warning.

2:33 a.m.

WPTV News journalist Brooke Chau found several inches of flooding in Indian River Estates, south of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County.

Flooding in Indian River Estates in St. Lucie County

At Savannah Street and Buchanan Drive, water from rounds of heavy rain over the past few days — unrelated to Hurricane Milton — was seeping into front yards.

"This isn't a pond. This isn't a lake. This is a residential neighborhood," Chau said. "These roads are just absolutely oversaturated from the rain that we got earlier this week. This isn't even the effects yet of Hurricane Milton."

WPTV Flooding in Indian River Estates, south of Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County, on Oct. 9, 2024.

St. Lucie County is under a hurricane warning because of the threat of Milton.

2:10 a.m.

WPTV News journalist Michael Hoffman was in Jensen Beach where a parking lot along the coast was flooded with several inches of water from storms earlier this week.

Flooding in Jensen Beach as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida

"As we were driving up here, a lot of neighborhoods with their driveways, their streets underwater," Hoffman said. "And the storm hasn't even really hit here yet."

Martin County is under a hurricane watch, and the county has opened four emergency shelters ahead of the storm's impact.