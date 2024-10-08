Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

Some areas of Hutchinson Island already seeing flooding ahead of Hurricane Milton

St. Lucie County under hurricane warning
Residents who live along Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County are under a hurricane warning for Milton.
Posted
and last updated

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. — Residents who live along Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County are under a hurricane warning for Milton.

After days of heavy rain, some areas are already seeing some flooding ahead of the storm.

WPTV anchor Meghan McRoberts said when she drove onto the island Tuesday, she didn't see many people with hurricane shutters up — only condos that have been boarded up all summer.

However, you do see homes and businesses with sandbags.

Port St. Lucie resident Michelle Storey was among the residents getting sandbags at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce on Oct. 8, 2024.
Port St. Lucie resident Michelle Storey was among the residents getting sandbags at Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce on Oct. 8, 2024.

The water in drainage ditches is spilling into roadways, and retention ponds are filling up. There is a lot more rain expected in the days to come.

WPTV found people who decided Tuesday to go ahead and get sandbags. Some of them said they weren't planning to do so. However, they started seeing the impact of days of rain ahead of Milton and don't want to take any chances.

People in Port St. Lucie came to Jaycee Park in Fort Pierce to get bags since Port St. Lucie isn't offering free sand.

"My yard is actually very, very flooded. I live in Port St Lucie, so my yard is already flooded," resident Michelle Storey said. "I decided to find some bags and ... fill up, prepare, embrace this."

Fort Pierce has five locations where people can still get free sand.

Okeechobee County residents filling sandbags

Hurricane

SANDBAGS: Where you can pick up sandbags to prepare for Milton

Samantha Roesler

WPTV asked county officials if there was anything they could do to try to help move the standing water on Hutchinson Island more quickly through the drainage system. However, there are no plans to put any pumps on the island.

They are reminding people who drive on Hutchinson Island to expect almost a guarantee that the road will flood to some extent as Milton approaches.

More coverage of Hurricane Milton:

Wellington

Village staff fights Milton flood threats as residents make final preparations

Michael Hoffman
Evacuation sign Canva.png

National News

Hurricane Milton: Evacuation zones in Florida and what they mean

Scripps News Staff
Hurricane Milton Weather

Hurricane

Why Milton could be a historic hurricane for Tampa Bay

Terry Spencer and Haven Daley, Associated Press
Hurricane Milton Weather

Hurricane

'No fuel shortage' in Florida as Hurricane Milton gets closer, DeSantis says

Matt Papaycik

Hurricane

Palm Beach County hotels filling up as Gulf Coast residents evacuate their homes

Kendall Hyde

Hurricane

Flooding concerns in St. Lucie County continue as crews clear drains, canals

Tyler Hatfield

Hurricane

Why residents have their eyes on Lake Okeechobee

Jon Shainman
Gas, gas pump, fuel

Hurricane

What DeSantis is saying about fuel supplies

Kendall Hyde
Port Salerno sandbags

Hurricane

Port Salerno residents fear Milton could put them under water

Kate Hussey
Florida homes, aerial view

Real Estate News

INSURANCE ADVICE: Here's what you should do ahead of Milton

Matt Sczesny
Sandbag generic

Hurricane

Why is Palm Beach Co. not offering sandbag filling stations?

Jamie Ostroff
wptv-toll-road-.jpg

Hurricane

Closures for airports, trains, toll suspensions ahead of Milton

Scott Sutton

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.