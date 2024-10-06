SANDBAGS AVAILABLE: Okeechobee County prepares for impacts of Hurricane Milton

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County is making sandbags available to the public ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall this week.

Those who would like to pick up sandbags can go to the Public Works Department Compound at 804 NW 2nd Street. Bags and shovels will be available at no charge. The bags are limited to 10 per vehicle.

The county declared a local state of emergency Sunday morning, and is at a level 2 partial activation. The county is currently under a flood watch.

"Okeechobee residents should be prepared for increased traffic on our main roadways due to expected statewide evacuations," stated the county's press release. "Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes and families as early as possible."

