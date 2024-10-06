Watch Now
WeatherHurricane

Actions

SANDBAGS AVAILABLE: Okeechobee County prepares for impacts of Hurricane Milton

Okeechobee County residents filling sandbags
WPTV
Residents filling sandbags on Tuesday.
Okeechobee County residents filling sandbags
Posted
and last updated

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Okeechobee County is making sandbags available to the public ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall this week.

Those who would like to pick up sandbags can go to the Public Works Department Compound at 804 NW 2nd Street. Bags and shovels will be available at no charge. The bags are limited to 10 per vehicle.

The county declared a local state of emergency Sunday morning, and is at a level 2 partial activation. The county is currently under a flood watch.

"Okeechobee residents should be prepared for increased traffic on our main roadways due to expected statewide evacuations," stated the county's press release. "Residents are encouraged to prepare their homes and families as early as possible."

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell coming

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather talent 2024

HURRICANE GUIDE

2024 STORM NAMES

Alberto

Beryl

Chris

Debby

Ernesto

Francine

Gordon

Helene

Isaac

Joyce

Kirk

Leslie

Milton

Nadine

Oscar

Patty

Rafael

Sara

Tony

Valerie

William

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.