Palm Beach County hurricane shelters: Here are the locations and times when shelters will open for Milton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs and other officials provided an update Tuesday afternoon on local preparations related to Hurricane Milton.

Sachs was joined by other officials and county staff including incident Commander Verdenia Baker and Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County's emergency management director along with other elected officials and county staff.

"We in Palm Beach County must take this storm seriously," Sachs said. "Now is the time to have your storm preparations done."

County operations, including beaches, parks, libraries, Palm Tran service and all senior activities, will close at noon Wednesday through Thursday. Sachs said they hope services can resume Friday unless conditions change.

Palm Beach County is issuing evacuations for residents in ZONE A.

You need to evacuate if you live in a manufactured home/mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area.

Palm Beach County will be opening five general population shelters, a pet-friendly shelter and a special needs shelter on Wednesday.

The Special Needs Shelter will open and begin receiving pre-registered residents on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Those individuals that have preregistered for our special needs shelter, have been in contact with our Emergency Management staff and will have arrangements in place.

Five general population shelters at the locations below will be opened on Wednesday at noon:



Palm Beach Gardens High School

Palm Beach Central High School

Forest Hill High School

Park Vista High School

Lake Shore Middle School

The one pet-friendly shelter at West Boynton Recreation Center will be open at noon on Wednesday. Please ensure you have arrived before tropical storm-force winds are expected.

Shelters do not provide cots, so you are urged to bring your own bedding.

For storm-related questions in Palm Beach County, call the emergency information center at 561-712-6400.

