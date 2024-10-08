Watch Now
Palm Beach County hurricane shelters: Here are the locations and times when shelters will open for Milton

County offering 5 general population shelters, a pet-friendly shelter and a special needs shelter
Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs and other officials provided an update of local actions pertaining to Hurricane Milton.
Posted
and last updated

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County Mayor Maria Sachs and other officials provided an update Tuesday afternoon on local preparations related to Hurricane Milton.

Sachs was joined by other officials and county staff including incident Commander Verdenia Baker and Mary Blakeney, Palm Beach County's emergency management director along with other elected officials and county staff.

"We in Palm Beach County must take this storm seriously," Sachs said. "Now is the time to have your storm preparations done."

County operations, including beaches, parks, libraries, Palm Tran service and all senior activities, will close at noon Wednesday through Thursday. Sachs said they hope services can resume Friday unless conditions change.

Palm Beach County is issuing evacuations for residents in ZONE A.

You need to evacuate if you live in a manufactured home/mobile home, have substandard construction or live in a flood-prone area.

Palm Beach County will be opening five general population shelters, a pet-friendly shelter and a special needs shelter on Wednesday.

The Special Needs Shelter will open and begin receiving pre-registered residents on Wednesday at 10 a.m. Those individuals that have preregistered for our special needs shelter, have been in contact with our Emergency Management staff and will have arrangements in place.

Five general population shelters at the locations below will be opened on Wednesday at noon:

  • Palm Beach Gardens High School
  • Palm Beach Central High School
  • Forest Hill High School
  • Park Vista High School
  • Lake Shore Middle School

The one pet-friendly shelter at West Boynton Recreation Center will be open at noon on Wednesday. Please ensure you have arrived before tropical storm-force winds are expected.

Shelters do not provide cots, so you are urged to bring your own bedding.

For storm-related questions in Palm Beach County, call the emergency information center at 561-712-6400. 

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: Eyes on Milton

James Wieland
WPTV First Alert Weather

TERMS TO KNOW

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.