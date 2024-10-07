SHELTERS: When and where they'll be open in Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, Fla. — Shelters will open Tuesday in Okeechobee County as Hurricane Milton approaches.

Okeechobee County is currently under a hurricane watch and is one of 51 counties under a state of emergency. A voluntary evacuation will be issued Tuesday at 5 p.m. for low-lying areas and mobile homes.

The county is opening a general population and animal-friendly shelter Tuesday at 5 p.m. at South Elementary, 2468 SW 7th Avenue.

A special needs shelter will be open at the Department of Health, 1700 NW 9th Avenue. Registration is required here.

A community call line is available at 863-824-6888 and will continue as needed daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The county advises bringing three days worth of supplies, including non-perishable food, clothing, water, medications, bedding. If you are bringing pets, you will need to bring shot records and their county registration, as well as food and water and litter boxes for cats.

