Watch Now
WeatherTropical Weather

Actions

TRACKING MILTON: What you need to do now ahead of landfall in Florida

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Steve Weagle says this is the time to review your hurricane plan
Tracking Milton Web Banner
Posted
and last updated

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Milton is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall on Wednesday. The storm will weaken slightly crossing the state, but will still be a significant storm for this area.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan. Have essential items in a kit. Know where to evacuate if you're in an evacuation zone.

Milton

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

I recommend NOT putting up shutters until a Hurricane Watch is issued. That is 48 hours before hurricane winds arrive. That is flexible for older homeowners and owners of second-story homes.

When a Hurricane Warning is issued all preparations should be close to completion.

Bring in Halloween decorations, potted plants and anything that could become a flying projectile.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters Sponsored By: Manatee Lagoon

About WPTV NewsChannel 5

Join WPTV First Alert Weather Spotters team

Jonathan Diego

Hurricane

Hurricanes Frances and Jeanne: 20 Years Later
JAMES_SURF_FORECAST_webgraphic.png

Surfing Blog

Surf Forecast: More swell coming

James Wieland