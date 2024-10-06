TRACKING MILTON: What you need to do now ahead of landfall in Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Milton is expected to be a major hurricane at landfall on Wednesday. The storm will weaken slightly crossing the state, but will still be a significant storm for this area.

Now is the time to review your hurricane plan. Have essential items in a kit. Know where to evacuate if you're in an evacuation zone.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Guide

I recommend NOT putting up shutters until a Hurricane Watch is issued. That is 48 hours before hurricane winds arrive. That is flexible for older homeowners and owners of second-story homes.

When a Hurricane Warning is issued all preparations should be close to completion.

Bring in Halloween decorations, potted plants and anything that could become a flying projectile.