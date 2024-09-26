Watch Now
County-by-county power outages due to Hurricane Helene

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Helene forecast at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024.
Hurricane Helene is causing some power disruptions in our viewing area as the storm continues to move north toward the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region. Check out the latest power outages across South Florida and the Treasure Coast.

  • Palm Beach County: 3,040 of 783,570 customers served
  • Martin County: 200 of 100,680 customers served
  • Okeechobee County: 110 of 20,710 customers served
  • St. Lucie County: 550 of 158,210 customers served
  • Indian River County: 950 of 101,230 customers served
  • Broward County: 3,060 of 978,880 customers served
  • Miami-Dade County: 4,660 of 1,209,820 customers served

- Courtesy of FPL Outage Map

TROPICAL STORM WATCH: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.

TROPICAL STORM WARNING: An announcement that tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are expected within the specified coastal area within 36 hours.

HURRICANE WATCH: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are possible somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane watch is issued 48 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.

HURRICANE WARNING: An announcement that hurricane conditions (sustained winds of 74 mph or higher) are expected somewhere within the specified coastal area. A hurricane warning is issued 36 hours in advance of the anticipated onset of tropical-storm-force winds.