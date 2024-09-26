County-by-county power outages due to Hurricane Helene

Hurricane Helene is causing some power disruptions in our viewing area as the storm continues to move north toward the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region. Check out the latest power outages across South Florida and the Treasure Coast.
- Palm Beach County: 3,040 of 783,570 customers served
- Martin County: 200 of 100,680 customers served
- Okeechobee County: 110 of 20,710 customers served
- St. Lucie County: 550 of 158,210 customers served
- Indian River County: 950 of 101,230 customers served
- Broward County: 3,060 of 978,880 customers served
- Miami-Dade County: 4,660 of 1,209,820 customers served
- Courtesy of FPL Outage Map
