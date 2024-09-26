Watch Now
Okeechobee, St. Lucie public schools plan to reopen Friday after Helene

Here is your WPTV First Alert Weather Hurricane Helene forecast at 11 a.m. on Sept. 26, 2024.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All Okeechobee County and St. Lucie public schools plan to reopen Friday, both districts announced Thursday.

The announcements come after Hurricane Helene brought gusty winds and heavy, tropical downpours to the area this morning.

"After monitoring the local impact of Hurricane Helene, and in consultation with the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, all Okeechobee County public schools will reopen tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 27. If conditions in your area do not allow for your child to come to school safely, his or her absence will be excused," Okeechobee County Schools said in a post.

St. Lucie Public Schools posted a similar message on Facebook.

"SLPS continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, and we remain in close contact with the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center. Pending an unexpected turn, we anticipate resuming normal operations tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 27. A final decision about schools opening tomorrow will be communicated at 6 p.m.," St. Lucie Public Schools said.

Both districts closed schools Thursday.

Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are still expected to receive strong wind gusts and rain bands late into Thursday evening.

