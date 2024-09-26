Okeechobee, St. Lucie public schools plan to reopen Friday after Helene

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — All Okeechobee County and St. Lucie public schools plan to reopen Friday, both districts announced Thursday.

The announcements come after Hurricane Helene brought gusty winds and heavy, tropical downpours to the area this morning.

"After monitoring the local impact of Hurricane Helene, and in consultation with the Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center, all Okeechobee County public schools will reopen tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 27. If conditions in your area do not allow for your child to come to school safely, his or her absence will be excused," Okeechobee County Schools said in a post.

RELATED:

Tropical Weather Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast schools closed Thursday Matt Papaycik

St. Lucie Public Schools posted a similar message on Facebook.

"SLPS continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, and we remain in close contact with the St. Lucie County Emergency Operations Center. Pending an unexpected turn, we anticipate resuming normal operations tomorrow, Friday, Sept. 27. A final decision about schools opening tomorrow will be communicated at 6 p.m.," St. Lucie Public Schools said.

Both districts closed schools Thursday.

Okeechobee County and the Treasure Coast are still expected to receive strong wind gusts and rain bands late into Thursday evening.

WPTV's coverage on Hurricane Helene:

Hurricane HURRICANE HELENE: Tornado watch for Palm Beach Co., Treasure Coast Jennifer Correa

Hurricane These colleges are closed Thursday for Helene Scott Sutton

National News Hurricane Helene's top winds reach 110 mph as Florida braces for major impact Justin Boggs

Hurricane Big Bend residents pray ahead of Hurricane Helene Joel Lopez

Hurricane Steve Weagle: Here's what you need to know about Helene Steve Weagle

Hurricane HELENE'S IMPACT: Family rescued after tree destroys home in Martin County Matt Papaycik