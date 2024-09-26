HELENE'S IMPACT: Family rescued after tree falls onto, destroys mobile home in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Three people were rescued from a Martin County mobile home on Thursday morning after a tree toppled onto the house as bands of severe weather from Hurricane Helene tore through the area.

Martin County Fire Rescue posted on Facebook at approximately 10 a.m. that emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Southeast Cortez Street near Stuart and found three people — an adult and two children — trapped inside their home.

Fire Rescue said a large tree had fallen through the roof and into a bedroom.

A Martin County deputy was nearby, raced to the scene, and helped the family crawl out of the bedroom. Amazingly, they weren't seriously hurt.

Fire Rescue said that, unfortunately, the house is destroyed and the family needs to find a new place to live.

Martin County Fire Rescue A tree falls onto a home in the 400 block of Southeast Cortez Street near Stuart on Sept. 26, 2024.

"We are working to ensure they have a place to stay tonight & animal control will be assisting them in the care and storage of several pets," Fire Rescue posted on Facebook.

Feeder bands from Hurricane Helene swept across the Treasure Coast at approximately 9 a.m. Thursday, triggering multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in Martin, St. Lucie, and Okeechobee counties.

A tornado watch is in effect for Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, and Okeechobee counties until 8 p.m. Thursday as Helene — now a powerful Category 2 storm — speeds toward Florida's Gulf coast, where it's expected to bring catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge.