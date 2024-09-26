Watch Now
Residents evacuated after 2 downed power poles in Port St. Lucie

Some residents are being evacuated as a precaution after two downed power poles blocked a roadway in Port St. Lucie, police said.
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Some residents were evacuated as a precaution after two downed power poles blocked a roadway Thursday, Port St. Lucie police said on X.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department and the St. Lucie County Fire District responded to the scene located in the 800 block of Southwest Hamberland Avenue.

The roadway was blocked after bands of severe weather from Hurricane Helene tore through the area.

Eight homes were asked to shelter in place, police said.

WPTV's Cassandra Garcia spoke to a resident who evacuated as a safety precaution.

"We were just asked to evacuate our house, because of a threat of fire," Ana Hutchinson said. "A big storm came through, a big band, and knocked the power out."

The road has since reopened and Florida Power and Light is working to restore power.

